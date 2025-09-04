WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Interstellar Comet Tail Telescope 3IAtlas

Telescope Reveals a Growing Tail on the Comet That's Visiting from Another Star

Thursday, 04 September 2025 06:00 PM EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Telescope observations reveal a growing tail on the comet that’s visiting from another star.

Released Thursday, the pictures taken by the Gemini South telescope in Chile late last month are the most detailed yet of the recently discovered comet. They show a wide coma of dust and gas around the ice ball as it speeds toward the sun, and also a tail that’s more extended than it was in previous shots.

These new images confirm that the comet is becoming more active as it plows harmlessly through our solar system, according to the National Space Foundation's NoirLab, which operates the telescope. It’s only the third known interstellar object to venture our way.

The comet known as 3I-Atlas will make its closest approach to the sun at the end of October, staying just within the orbit of Mars.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Telescope observations reveal a growing tail on the comet that's visiting from another star. Released Thursday, the pictures taken by the Gemini South telescope in Chile late last month are the most detailed yet of the recently discovered comet. They show a wide coma of...
Interstellar Comet Tail Telescope 3IAtlas
175
2025-00-04
Thursday, 04 September 2025 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved