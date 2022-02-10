×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: International Court | Ivory Coast

ICC Rejects Compensation for Freed Ivory Coast Politician

Thursday, 10 February 2022 12:00 PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges on Thursday rejected a senior Ivory Coast politician's claim for compensation after he was acquitted of involvement in deadly violence following elections in 2010.

Former Youth Minister Charles Ble Goude was cleared in 2019, along with former president Laurent Gbagbo, of responsibility for crimes including murder, rape and persecution following the disputed elections.

Judges halted the trial before defense lawyers had even presented evidence, saying prosecutors failed to prove their case.

Appeals judges upheld the acquittals last year. Ble Goude's laywers subsequently filed a written request for compensation, arguing that he was “the victim of a wrongful prosecution amounting to a grave and manifest miscarriage of justice.”

Using two ways of calculating compensation, Ble Goude's lawyers sought either 819.300 euros or 381.900 euros ($937,402 or $436,893) compensation.

Dismissing the request Thursday, judges ruled that the failed case did “not rise to the level of a wrongful prosecution and no other form of a grave and manifest miscarriage of justice has been shown to have taken place.”

More than 3,000 people were killed in violence that erupted after Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by his rival, current Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara in the 2010 election.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
International Criminal Court judges on Thursday rejected a senior Ivory Coast politician's claim for compensation after he was acquitted of involvement in deadly violence following elections in 2010.Former Youth Minister Charles Ble Goude was cleared in 2019, along with...
International Court,Ivory Coast
203
2022-00-10
Thursday, 10 February 2022 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved