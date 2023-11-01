Interactive Map Chronicles Hamas' Oct. 7 Attack

Until today, the scale of the terror attack that Hamas perpetrated on Oct. 7, the biggest in Israeli history, is hard to fathom.

Dozens of targets were attacked and thousands were killed or kidnapped on that Shabbat morning, from Kibbutzim close to the border to towns like Ofakim, over 20 km (almost 14 miles) from the Gaza Strip.

The "Mapping the Massacres" project aims to educate the public about what happened on Oct. 7 by offering an interactive Geo-visualization map, which "strives to provide a comprehensive representation of the atrocities committed by Hamas on that day."

"This interactive map serves as a reflection and an educational tool, promoting awareness of the gravity of the horrors," the website description reads.

Upon opening the website, the map automatically zooms in on the area of the attack, around the Gaza Strip.

A short explanation gives an overview of what happened, before you can either click on differently-colored dots symbolizing the dead, kidnapped, or missing persons to learn more about them, or follow a walk-through that takes you to the main sites of the massacres.

Each of the entries, for example about the Re'im Music Festival Massacre or the Be'eri Massacre, contains detailed information, including links to the latest list of the victims and other websites containing additional information.

"Together, we can work towards an accessible portrayal of the tragic events of October 7th, honoring the memories and experiences of the victims."

Click here to go to the website. https://oct7map.com/

