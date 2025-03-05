FT: US Cuts Off Intel Sharing With Ukraine

The United States has cut off intelligence-sharing with Kyiv in a move that could seriously hamper the Ukrainian military's ability to target Russian forces, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The news came after DailyMail.com reported Tuesday that President Donald Trump had ordered allied nations to stop sharing military intelligence information with Ukraine.

"The United States' instruction to stop allies sharing U.S.-derived intelligence with Ukraine is what I would expect," U.K. military intelligence expert Phil Ingram told the Mail.

Ukraine has relied on U.S. intelligence cooperation to identify and strike Russian military targets, Financial Times reported.

Three officials confirmed the U.S. decision to freeze intelligence channels with Kyiv, the outlet reported.

During his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump said he received a letter from Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Ukraine's president expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Trump said in his first address to a joint session of Congress since 2020. "The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.'"

Zelenskyy's relations with Trump broke down following a heated exchange Friday during the Ukraine president's visit to the White House.

Earlier Tuesday, just hours after Trump paused U.S. aid to his war-torn country, Zelenskyy posted what could be considered a conciliatory message and an attempt to get back into the U.S. president's good graces.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be," Zelenskyy posted in a lengthy statement to X. "It is regrettable that it happened this way.

"It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."