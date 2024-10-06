Hezbollah Rockets Hit Israel's Haifa, 10 Injured

Hezbollah rockets hit Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, Israeli police said early on Monday, and Israeli media reported 10 people were injured in the country's north.

Hezbollah said it targeted a military base south of Haifa with a salvo of "Fadi 1" missiles. Media reports said two rockets hit Haifa.

Police said that some buildings and properties were damaged, and that there were several reports of minor injuries and people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Israel's military said fighter jets hit targets belonging to Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters in Beirut, including intelligence-gathering means, command centers, and additional infrastructure sites.

Over the past few hours, the airstrikes struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of Beirut, the military said, noting that secondary explosions were identified following the strikes, indicating the presence of weaponry.

Airstrikes also struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area, including weapons storage facilities, infrastructure sites, a command center, and a launcher, the military said.

It blamed Hezbollah for deliberately embedding its command centers and weaponry beneath residential buildings in the heart of the city of Beirut and endangering the civilian population.