Pilots Fall Asleep Midflight, Plane Veers Off Course

The pilots of Batik Air flight BTK6723 from Kendari to Jakarta, Indonesia, fell asleep at the controls, causing the plane to veer off course, a report released Friday revealed.

On Friday, the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee released a report stating that two Batik Air pilots fell asleep for about 28 minutes before their descent into Jakarta on Jan. 25.

According to the investigation, the pilot in command, after taking a rest, had offered the second pilot a chance to rest up, which was declined. Nonetheless, the second pilot, who was already suffering from severe sleep deprivation due to personal circumstances involving month-old twin children, "inadvertently fell asleep."

The situation was rectified when the pilot in command awoke, found the second pilot asleep, and promptly corrected the flight path, ensuring a safe landing in Jakarta without any harm to passengers or to the aircraft.

It is not uncommon for pilots to rest during flights while another mans the controls. This incident, however, breached such protocols, raising concerns about flight safety and pilot fatigue management.

In response, Batik Air has "temporarily suspended" the involved pilots. Maria Kristi Endah Murni, Indonesia's civil aviation director, announced plans for an extensive "investigation and review of the night flight operation in Indonesia related with fatigue risk management for Batik Air and all flight operators.""

Information from AFP was used in this report.