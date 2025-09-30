WATCH TV LIVE

At Least 91 Students Remain Buried in Rubble 2 Days after School Collapse in Indonesia

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 09:00 PM EDT

SIDOARJO, Indonesia (AP) — At least 91 students remain trapped in concrete rubble almost two days after an Islamic school building collapsed on them, authorities said after reviewing attendance records and reports from anxious families of those missing.

More than 300 rescue workers desperately worked to free survivors Wednesday morning, after the structure fell on top of hundreds of people, mostly teen boys, who had been performing afternoon prayers Monday in a prayer hall at a century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in East Java province that was undergoing an unauthorized expansion.

At least three students have been confirmed dead and 100 others were injured.

The National Disaster Management Agency revised the number of people presumed buried in the rubble to 91 late Tuesday from the previous 38.

