WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Indiana | senator | donnelly | vatican | ambassador

Amb. to Vatican Donnelly Stepping Down

Friday, 31 May 2024 12:40 PM EDT

Former U.S. senator from Indiana Joe Donnelly is stepping down as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican and returning to his home state two years after assuming the role.

In a post on the social platform X on Thursday, the U.S. embassy to the Vatican confirmed Donnelly will leave the position July 8, but did not cite a reason for his departure.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my country in this unique way," Donnelly is quoted as saying in the post.

President Joe Biden nominated Donnelly for the position in 2021 and he was confirmed as ambassador to the Holy See in 2022.

Donnelly, a Democrat, served six years in the U.S. House representing a South Bend-area district before being elected to the Senate in 2012. He lost his 2018 reelection bid to Republican Mike Braun.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Former U.S. senator from Indiana Joe Donnelly is stepping down as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican and returning to his home state two years after assuming the role.
Indiana, senator, donnelly, vatican, ambassador
140
2024-40-31
Friday, 31 May 2024 12:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved