Bomb Threat Forces Vistara Airline Plane en Route to Frankfurt to Land in Turkey

Friday, 06 September 2024 12:00 PM EDT

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Vistara airline flight en route to Germany made a forced landing in Turkey on Friday following a bomb threat, a Turkish official said.

Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt, with 247 passengers and crew on board, landed at Erzurum airport, in eastern Turkey, Gov. Mustafa Ciftci told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

All passengers were evacuated from the plane and authorities were searching the luggage, Ciftci said.

HaberTurk television said the pilots decided to land after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board after the aircraft entered the Turkish airspace.

Authorities also shut down the airspace over Erzurum as a precaution, the governor said.

Vistara said on the X media platform that the plane was diverted to Erzurum airport due to security reasons, adding that it had landed safely.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


