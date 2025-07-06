WATCH TV LIVE

india

India-US Likely to Take Final Decision on Mini Trade Deal within 48 Hours, India's CNBC-TV18 Reports

Sunday, 06 July 2025 10:05 AM EDT

India and the United Sates are likely to make a final decision on a mini trade deal in the next 24 to 48 hours, local Indian news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Currently, talks have only been completed on the mini trade deal and negotiations on a larger deal will begin after July 9, the news channel said in a post on X.

Average tariffs under the mini trade deal are expected to be 10%, the broadcaster said, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

