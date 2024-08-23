WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: india ukraine modi zelenskyy visit

Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives in Kyiv for Talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Friday, 23 August 2024 03:01 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Friday in Kyiv, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on Telegram.

Officials in India and Ukraine say the visit will focus on boosting economic ties and cooperation in defense, science and technology.

Modi's visit comes a month and a half after he traveled to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Friday in Kyiv, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on Telegram. Officials in India and Ukraine say the visit will focus on boosting economic ties and cooperation...
india ukraine modi zelenskyy visit
68
2024-01-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved