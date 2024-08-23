Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives in Kyiv for Talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Friday in Kyiv, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on Telegram.

Officials in India and Ukraine say the visit will focus on boosting economic ties and cooperation in defense, science and technology.

Modi's visit comes a month and a half after he traveled to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.