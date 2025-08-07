Modi Says 'India Is Ready' in Response to US Tariffs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to President Donald Trump’s tariff hike on Thursday, saying that “India is ready” to defend its national interests.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority,” Modi said. “India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers.”

"I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it,” he added. “India is ready for it."

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order to levy an additional 25% tariff on India for continuing to purchase Russian oil, in addition to the 25% announced last week, bringing the total duties on Indian goods to 50% — among the highest the United States has imposed on any country. The order is slated to take effect August 27.

Alex Adamo, CEO of negotiation firm The Commercialiser, told Newsweek on Thursday that Trump's executive order is “not just a policy decision.”

“It is a test of posture,” Adamo said. “If Modi folds, the U.S. will set the tempo for the next five years. If he responds strategically, India earns room to shape the agenda."

In the wake of Western sanctions intended to bankrupt Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine, India has taken advantage of discounted oil that Moscow has offered to friendly countries.

New Delhi’s status as the second biggest purchaser of Russian oil has needled Trump, who has been trying to coax Moscow to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine by biting into the country’s energy revenues.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said it was "extremely unfortunate that the U.S. should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest."

Despite the previously warm relationship Trump and Modi have had, the Indian prime minister’s latest comments suggest a reluctance to bend to the U.S. president’s will regardless of the economic consequences.

India was the 10th largest importer into the United States last year, according to Commerce Department data, selling $87 billion worth of goods. It produced 44% of U.S. smartphones in the last quarter — more than any other country.

American negotiators are scheduled to arrive in India on August 25 and Indian outlet Business Today reported that the U.S. tariffs could be reduced or withdrawn if India makes concessions or opens its agriculture and dairy sectors.

Hope for Ukraine CEO Yuriy Boyechko, meanwhile, told Newsweek that Trump’s strategy of applying pressure to India could force Moscow to consider peace.

"Russia is spending nearly $1 billion per day on its war in Ukraine,” Boyechko said. “If President Trump can pressure India to stop buying Russian oil, Putin could run out of money to fund the war very quickly, since oil exports are Russia's primary source of revenue."