India's Modi Speaks to Israel's Netanyahu, Urges Deescalation

Monday, 30 September 2024 11:24 AM EDT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia and highlighted the need for de-escalation.

"Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages," Modi posted on X.

Israel's military killed the leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Saturday as it ramped up attacks on militant targets in Lebanon.

"India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," Modi said on Monday.

