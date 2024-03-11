×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: india missile test multiple warheads

India Conducts First Test Flight of Domestically Developed Missile That Can Carry Multiple Warheads

India Conducts First Test Flight of Domestically Developed Missile That Can Carry Multiple Warheads

Monday, 11 March 2024 09:01 AM EDT

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has successfully conducted its first test flight of a domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.

The missile is equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India has been developing its medium- and long-range missile systems since the 1990s as its strategic competition with China grows.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
India has successfully conducted its first test flight of a domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.The missile is equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, Modi said in a post on X,...
india missile test multiple warheads
68
2024-01-11
Monday, 11 March 2024 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved