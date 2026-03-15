Indian Foreign Minister Hails Talks With Iran to Open Strait of Hormuz

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has hailed direct talks with Iran as the most effective way to restart shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.

President Donald Trump on Saturday called on nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping as Iranian forces respond to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social, said he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain, and others would send ships to help protect the vital, narrow passage through which about a fifth of global oil passes.

Jaishankar said he was engaged in talks with Tehran and that "talking has yielded some results."

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 metric tons of LPG, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday en route to India. Jaishankar told the FT that this was an example of what diplomacy could bring.

"Certainly, from India's perspective, it is better that we reason and we coordinate and we get a solution than we don't," he told the newspaper.

Jaishankar said there was no "blanket arrangement" for Indian-flagged ships and that Iran had not received anything in exchange.

When asked whether European countries could replicate India's arrangement, Jaishankar said each relationship with Iran "stands on its own merits," making comparisons difficult, though he added he would be happy to share India's approach with EU capitals and noted that many had also held talks with Tehran.

"While this is a welcome development, there is continuing conversation because there is continued work on that," he told the FT.