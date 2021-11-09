×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: India | Hospital Fire

Fire in Indian Hospital Kills 4 Infants, 36 Rescued

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:01 AM

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said.

An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.

There were 40 children in total in the unit, out of which 36 have been rescued, said Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. He said he arrived at the hospital within 10 minutes after the incident and that everything was now under control.

“The untimely death of children from the world is an unbearable pain,” Chauhan said on Twitter, offering his condolences to the families affected.

While an inquiry is still ongoing, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

Fatal building fires are not uncommon in India, where poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often lead to deaths.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said.An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief...
India,Hospital Fire
162
2021-01-09
Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved