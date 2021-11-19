×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: India | Farm Laws

India to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws That Led to Protests

Friday, 19 November 2021 12:01 AM

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government will withdraw the controversial farm laws that prompted year-long protests from tens of thousands of farmers who said the laws will shatter their livelihoods.

Modi made the surprise announcement during a televised speech on Friday that was broadcast live.

The laws were passed in September last year and the government had defended them, saying they were necessary to modernize India's agricultural sector and will boost production through private investment. But the farmers protested, saying the laws will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.

The demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Modi, who swept polls for the second time in 2019.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government will withdraw the controversial farm laws that prompted year-long protests from tens of thousands of farmers who said the laws will shatter their livelihoods.Modi made the surprise announcement during a televised...
India,Farm Laws
128
2021-01-19
Friday, 19 November 2021 12:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved