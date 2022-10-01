×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: India | 5G

India Launches 5G Services, Modi Calls it Step in New Era

Saturday, 01 October 2022 05:00 AM EDT

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”

The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.

Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in presence of India’s telecom leaders in New Delhi.

“This event will be etched in history,” Modi said at the launch. He said it was a “step towards the new era in the country” and “the beginning of infinite opportunities.”

Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G services in eight cities on Saturday and has set March 2024 as the deadline for countrywide coverage for as many as 5,000 towns.

Reliance Jio telecom company plans to start from four metropolitan areas in October and hopes to reach most cities and towns in 18 months.

The government said that the cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 billion by 2035.

Research agency OMDIA projects that with 369 million 5G subscriptions — over half the total global 5G subscriptions currently — India will be just behind China and the U.S. in world rankings by 2026. India would have ousted Japan from the third spot with 147 million customers, according to Business Standard newspaper.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a "step towards the new era." The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.Modi launched the much-awaited services that...
India,5G
229
2022-00-01
Saturday, 01 October 2022 05:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved