×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | independent | states | invasion | volodymyr zelenskyy

Ukraine Claims Attempt to Create 'Independent Republics' in West Thwarted

the map of ukraine with a pin drop in the capital city of kyiv
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 March 2022 06:49 PM

Ukraine has captured the key organizer of an attempt to create "independent people's republics" in western Ukraine and thwarted the establishment of "governments" that Russia would recognize, the Ivano-Frankivsk branch of the Ukrainian security services wrote on its Facebook page.

The plot was first spotted by Ukrainian online publication called Radio Svoboda. The "independent" states were to be similar to the governments Russia recognized in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions on the eastern border before the invasion in February. It had declared its initial troop movements were "peacekeepers."

Radio Svoboda located a now-deleted website that published a manifesto claiming to have been signed by "several deputies of city and regional councils of Ukraine."

It said the officials had joined the so-called "Council of Deputies of regions of Ukraine" and called for the creation of the independent republics.

The website quoted Oleksandr Mykhailov of Russia Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, who once suggested the creation of independent republics in Ukraine. They could include "ethnic Hungarians, who would want a new relationship with the rest of Ukraine."

Similar messages have been spread across the internet.

Ukrainian publications and citizens reported the separatist messages to the security services of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, which led to the capture of a key organizer of the movement, who was not identified. He provided names, as well as copies of the manifestos, which were included in the security services' Facebook post.

It said the purpose of creating the pseudo governments was to discourage Ukraine's military defenses and morale in the western half of the country.

The captured agents were to sow distrust for the Ukrainian government by first focusing on regional leaders, like mayors and heads of local legislatures.

Next, they were to capture administrative buildings in the regions and declare the "People's Republics," which were to be united into a new state that would be controlled by Russia.

"They planned to discredit and embarrass the regional armed forces, inspire distrust of local police forces," the statement read. "Then, the separatists would've eliminated key administrates and government officials."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine has captured an organizer of an attempt to create a "independent people's republics" in western Ukraine and thwarted the establishment of "governments" that Russia would recognize, the Ukrainian security services said on its Facebook page.
independent, states, invasion, volodymyr zelenskyy
346
2022-49-09
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved