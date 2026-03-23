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Tags: immigration | white house | trump | green cards | trump | dhs

Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Detaining Thousands of Refugees

Monday, 23 March 2026 03:43 PM EDT

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing a new policy that would subject thousands of refugees to arrest and detention if after a year in the United States they had yet to obtain green cards.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston acted at the request of six refugees and two advocacy groups who argued the Department of Homeland Security's new policy was an unlawful departure from decades of practice.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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A federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing a new policy that would subject thousands of refugees to arrest and detention if after a year in the United States they had yet to obtain green cards.
immigration, white house, trump, green cards, trump, dhs
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2026-43-23
Monday, 23 March 2026 03:43 PM
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