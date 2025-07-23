WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: immigration | birthright citizenship | donald trump | supreme court

Appeals Court: Effort to End Birthright Citizenship Unconstitutional

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 08:50 PM EDT

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump's order seeking to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, affirming a lower-court decision that blocked its enforcement nationwide.

The ruling from a divided panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes after Trump's plan was also blocked by a federal judge in New Hampshire. It brings the issue one step closer to coming back quickly before the Supreme Court.

The 9th Circuit blocked the Trump administration from enforcing the order that would deny citizenship to children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily.

"The district court correctly concluded that the Executive Order's proposed interpretation, denying citizenship to many persons born in the United States, is unconstitutional. We fully agree," the majority wrote.

