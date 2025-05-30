World Boxing to Require Mandatory Sex Testing

World Boxing announced Friday it is requiring mandatory sex testing for all boxers that want to participate in its competitions.

The testing will determine the eligibility of male and female athletes that want to take part in its competitions. It is part of a new policy on "Sex, Age and Weight," to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women.

World Boxing said the policy, which is in the final stages of development, has been crafted by a specially convened working group of the World Boxing Medical and Anti-Doping Committee, which has examined data and medical evidence from an extensive range of sources and consulted widely with other sports and experts around the world.

Imane Khelif, the boxer who won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will not be eligible to compete in World Boxing events until she undergoes sex testing. Khelif had intended to compete in the Eindhoven Box Cup as she begins her defense of her gold medal at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"This decision reflects concerns over the safety and wellbeing of all boxers, including Imane Khelif, and aims to protect the mental and physical health of all participants in light of some of the reactions that have been expressed in relation to the boxer's potential participation at the Eindhoven Box Cup," World Boxing said in a statement.