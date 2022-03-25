Satellite Images Reveal Heavily Damaged Russian Ship at Ukraine Port

Satellite images released Friday by a private U.S.-based company show a Russian Alligator class landing ship burned and partially submerged in the port in the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk.

The images show smoke billowing out of a storage tank at the port with the capsized ship nearby. The ship reportedly had come under fire from Ukraine military forces. The damage was revealed in satellite images by Maxar Technologies, a company that has been tracking Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to CNN, the port had recently been occupied by Russian forces. Several Russian warships were docked there.

The news network said Ukrainian armed forces on Friday identified the damaged ship as the "Saratov."

In a statement, the armed forces said: "In the Azov operational zone, according to updated information, a large landing ship, 'Saratov,' was destroyed during the attack on the occupied ... port. Large landing ships 'Caesar Kunikov' and 'Novocherkassk' were [also] damaged. Other losses of the enemy are being clarified."

The U.S. acknowledged that Ukraine likely did conduct a successful attack against Russian ships at the port on Thursday, according to a defense official. However, it is unclear what type of weapons were used in the attack.

CNN noted an analysis of videos on social media reveals one Russia vessel was able to leave the port right after the explosions on Thursday.