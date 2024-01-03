Images Show Huge Crowds Before Deadly Iran Blasts

Satellite photographs of the Martyrs' Cemetery in Iran's southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday show huge crowds at a ceremony before two explosions that killed more than 100 people and wounded scores.

Large numbers of people were walking alongside Kerman's Martyrs' Cemetery to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, when the two explosions occurred.

In another satellite photo hundreds of people and vehicles are visible at the Quassem Soleimani shrine.

An unnamed official told state news agency IRNA explosives had been "detonated remotely by terrorists."

No one has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

State television said that at least 103 people had been killed and 211 others injured, making it one of the worst such attacks in Iran, which has faced similar incidents in the past from various groups, including Islamic State.