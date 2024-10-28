IDF Minister Gallant Criticizes War Strategy, Sparks Calls for His Dismissal

Shortly before the Israeli attack on Iran on Friday night, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several cabinet ministers a letter claiming that "the war is being waged without a compass" and calling for updating the war goals, Israel's Channel 13 News reported Sunday evening.

In the letter, Gallant reportedly wrote: "The state of affairs in which we are progressing, without a valid compass, and without updating the goals of the war, harms the conduct of the campaign and the decisions of the cabinet. The significant developments in the war, first and foremost the exchange of direct blows between Israel and Iran, increase the need to hold a discussion and update the goals of the war with a comprehensive view of the arenas and the connection between them."

Gallant then suggested how to update the war goals for the various arenas.

Gaza Strip: Action must be taken to "establish a reality without a military threat, prevent the strengthening of terrorist capabilities, return all the hostages and promote an alternative to Hamas rule."

Lebanon: "Create a security reality that will enable the residents of the north to return to their homes as soon as possible."

Iran: It is necessary to bring about "deterrence and keep Iran out of war."

Judea and Samaria: "Prevent a violent outbreak by thwarting terrorism." He also said the government should take action to "strengthen personal security and international legitimacy."

Channel 13 reported that Gallant's letter was sent to all cabinet ministers except National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, possibly due to concerns about leaking the document to the press.

The Prime Minister's Office provided a response to Gallant's letter to Channel 13, saying, "This is a puzzling letter, there is a compass, and that is the goals of the war as set by the cabinet. They are constantly being tested and have even recently been expanded."

Following the report of the letter, Likud MK Avichai Boaron called for Gallant to be fired, saying, "Gallant is a politician of the lowest kind."

Boaron claimed that if soldiers hear Gallant criticize the prime minister, it would be bad for morale and accused Gallant of leaking the letter to the press.

"They do not need to hear their defense minister question the leadership of the senior command – the prime minister and the political security cabinet – in a 'secret' letter that he cynically leaks to the world."

Relations between Gallant and Netanyahu have been strained since March 2023, when Gallant called for a pause of the Judicial Reform legislation being pushed by the coalition, warning that it was damaging the social fabric and could lead to a security crisis.

Netanyahu then announced Gallant's firing but relented after massive protests. Since then, there have been consistent reports in Israeli media of Netanyahu's desire to replace Gallant.

A report Sunday evening on public broadcaster Kan 11 says that Netanyahu sent a message to the ultra-Orthodox coalition partners in recent days telling them that removing Gallant from his position as defense minister would be possible after the attack on Iran.

Gallant angered ultra-Orthodox coalition members over his insistence that any agreement offering draft immunity to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students would need to have "broad consensus." Most non-Haredi Israelis support a draft for ultra-Orthodox, especially those who do not regularly attend yeshiva.

The ultra-Orthodox parties demanded a drat exemption as part of the coalition agreement, and recently threatened to leave the coalition if such a bill is not passed.

Before the Iranian attack, reports indicated that Netanyahu planned to replace Gallant with Gideon Sa'ar, who recently joined the coalition as a minister without a portfolio. However, after those reports were published, both Sa'ar and Netanyahu denied any immediate plans to do so, with Sa'ar saying that replacing the defense minister as the war was shifting North would not be appropriate.

Sa'ar has his own complicated history with Netanyahu, including leaving Likud after contesting with Netanyahu for leadership of the party.

Republished with permission from All Israel News