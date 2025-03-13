IDF Arrests 12 Palestinian Terror Suspects, Seizes Large Weapons Cache

The Israeli military and police forces have discovered the largest arms cache in Judea and Samaria (internationally known as the West Bank) in years, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit reported on Wednesday.

The cache, which was uncovered in a village close to the Palestinian Authority capital Ramallah, reportedly includes explosives, various rifles, pistols, a hand grenade, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and a remote detonation device.

It also contained gold jewelry and cash that would likely be used for financing various terrorist attacks. Israeli authorities also arrested 12 Palestinian suspects amid growing concerns of terrorist attacks during the current Muslim holiday of Ramadan, according to an IDF statement.

The Israeli Police West Bank District Commander Moshe Pinchi revealed that highly accurate intelligence enabled the forces to locate the large arms cache.

"Binyamin station, acting on precise intelligence, located two apartments used as weapons depots. Our district works around the clock to prevent attacks in Judea and Samaria and inside Israel," Pinchi said.

While the specific operation was successful, the senior police officer warned that any weapon that reaches terrorists and criminals threatens Israeli security.

"Any weapon that isn't seized can easily end up in the hands of criminals and can all be used for terrorism. We work in full cooperation with the IDF and Shin Bet, which leads to these results," he added.

Lt. Col. A., commander of the IDF forces that carried out the operation, explained the difference between this uncovered arms cache and previous discoveries in Judea and Samaria.

"The difference from previous caches found is the sheer quantity and the presence of explosives."

The Iranian regime and the terrorist organization Hamas play central roles in escalating anti-Israel terrorism across Judea and Samaria.

Last March, Israeli forces prevented a "game-changing" Iranian weapons shipment from reaching terrorists based in Judea and Samaria.

"Shin Bet, in cooperation with the other security branches, takes the involvement in terror activities directed by Iran and its affiliates very seriously and will continue to take active steps to monitor and thwart any activity that endangers the security of the State of Israel and its citizens," the Israeli intelligence agency stated at the time.

Hamas, which is backed by Iran, has tried to escalate terrorism in Judea and Samaria as a tool to undermine its Palestinian Authority (PA) rival in the area.

"Iran is already here, in the West Bank," an unnamed PA official warned already in June 2023.

"The Iranians want their Palestinian agents to extend their control from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank," the PA official added, likely referring to Hamas-affiliated terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

Severely weakened in Gaza by the Israeli military, Hamas and its Iranian patron have increasingly tried to open up a new terror front against Israel in Judea and Samaria.

Last November, Israeli forces prevented a large Iranian-led arms smuggling operation in Judea and Samaria. However, Israeli community leaders in the area still fear that terrorists are planning to carry out a potential Oct. 7-style mega terror attack against Israelis in the area.

Last December, Yisrael Gantz, chair of the Yesha Council and head of the Binyamin Regional Council warned that a single missile could potentially threaten planes at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, which is located close to the green line that separates Israel from Judea and Samaria.

"Even a single missile that may have been successfully smuggled into the country, which we are unaware of and is hidden in someone's home, is enough to put every plane landing at Ben Gurion Airport at risk," Gantz stated.

This allisreal.com report was republished with permission from All Israel News.