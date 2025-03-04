Israel Strikes Military Compounds in Northern Syria, Citing 'Developments in the Area'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Monday evening that Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked in the Qardahah area in Syria, a military site where the former Assad regime had stored weapons in Syria.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck a military site where weapons belonging to the previous Syrian regime were stored in the area of Al Qardahah in Syria," the IDF statement said. "Due to recent developments in the area, it was decided to strike military infrastructure at the site."

The military also said it "continues to monitor developments in the area and will act as necessary in order to defend the citizens of the State of Israel."

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that there were no casualties in the IDF attack in the area of the city of Tartus.

Earlier, Syrian media reported an attack on several positions in the area of the city of Tartus in the west of the country. According to Arab reports, the attack took place near the city's port.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported on the violent explosions in Tartus and at the "the "Al-Waheeb" iron factories near a former military barracks of the former regime.

SOHR also noted that citizens in the area reported receiving text messages to their mobile phones with the message, "Stay away from the areas where the terrorists are present."

According to Dr. Walid Phares, a foreign policy adviser, the site contained anti-aircraft missiles which had been seized by the new regime and were set to be "re-equipped by Turkish military."

About two hours after the strike in the Tartus area, Al Jazeera reported another Israeli attack in the area of Janta, near the Syria-Lebanon border. The IDF has carried out routine strikes in this region to prevent the smuggling of weapons to Hezbollah.

About a week ago, the IDF confirmed that fighter jets attacked al-Kiswa in the Damascus area. Al-Arabi TV reported echoes of explosions in Damascus, following reports of Israeli aircraft in the areas of Dara'a and Quneitra in southern Syria.

Monday evening's strikes also come after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz warned the new Syrian regime against moving forces south of Damascus, demanding a "full demilitarization of southern Syria."

"We demand full demilitarization of southern Syria from the forces of the new regime. Also, we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria," Netanyahu said at the time. "We will not allow the forces of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus."

Over the weekend, following an operation by the Syrian regime in the area of Jaramana, Netanyahu ordered the IDF to protect Syrian Druze villages against attempts by the regime to carry out military operations there.

"We will not allow the terrorist regime of radical Islam in Syria to harm the Druze," Netanyahu and Katz said in a joint statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan responded to the statements by Netanyahu and Katz with a warning of his own, which did not explicitly mention Israel.

"Those who seek to benefit from Syria's instability must know they will not achieve their goals. We will not allow Syria to be divided as they envision," Erdoğan stated.

Overnight on Monday, there were also unconfirmed reports on social media of explosions and incursion of IDF units into the area near Dara'a, southern Syria, an area supportive of the new regime. SOHR also reported apparent Israeli activity in the area, claiming the Israeli forces withdrew after a couple hours.

The IDF did not issue a statement regarding any military activity in the Dara'a province.

Israel Hayom reported Monday that Israel asked the United States to convey messages to Turkey, not to establish military bases in Syria and to prevent the establishment of anti-Israeli organizations in the country.

The Israeli message comes in light of a growing Turkish presence in Syria. Israel Hayom cited a Kurdish media outlet report, stating that Turkish intelligence was working to establish a new jihadist organization in the areas of Dara'a and Jerash, specifically to fight Israel.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it has counted 19 times in which Israel has targeted Syrian territory, 17 of them air and 2 ground, resulting in the injury and destruction of about 21 targets, weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers and vehicles.

Republished with permission from All Israel News