IDF Thwarts Terror Attack at Samaria Crossing

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday foiled a car-ramming attack at the Bell checkpoint in Samaria, which connects Palestinian areas, including Ramallah, to Route 443, one of the two major Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highways.

Two attackers arrived at the crossing in the Binyamin region of Samaria and tried to run over soldiers, the military said. One of the assailants, who was armed, exited the vehicle and attempted to fire at the troops, who then shot and killed him.

The second attacker was apprehended by Israeli forces.

No IDF personnel were injured.

Two Israeli teens on Tuesday were injured, including one more seriously, in a terrorist attack on the Route 60 highway in the Gush Etzion region of Judea.

The IDF confirmed it had received reports of a combined ramming and stabbing at the Al-Khader Junction in the Etzion Brigade deployment area.

According to Ynet, the terrorist drove his car over Israelis gathered at a hitchhiking station. He then exited the vehicle and attempted to stab them.

The terrorist was neutralized by an armed civilian at the scene.

Republished with permission of Jewish News Syndicate.