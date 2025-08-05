IDF Cancels Special Forces Extensions Despite Gaza Escalation Plans

Despite the political leadership reportedly deciding to renew intensive operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces’ brass continues to implement moves to relieve the burden on the soldiers, threatening to pave the way for another clash between the military and the government.

On Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir announced two significant measures toward that end, shortly before Israeli media began reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had decided to instruct the army to take over the entire Gaza Strip.

A Ynet News report suggested the timing of the announcements wasn’t by accident, but was meant to underscore the IDF’s opposition to Netanyahu’s plan.

Before the breakdown of the ceasefire talks with the Hamas terrorist organization, the IDF had been preparing to substantially draw down its troop numbers, releasing thousands of reservists from months-long duty.

The first announcement concerned a planned service extension for IDF special forces, which was canceled for those who have finished training and are currently in combat.

Instead, they will continue under their original service terms, while the service length for new recruits and those still in training will gradually be extended by up to eight additional months.

“This decision will result in another shortage of combat manpower in the coming year,” the IDF told Ynet, “and it will likely begin to recover only in about two years.”

Zamir further ordered to evaluate additional extensions for up to 12 months. The plans include the IDF’s Commando Brigade, the Multidimensional Unit, the Oketz Canine Unit, and the Yahalom Special Combat Engineer Unit.

In July, the mandatory service term for men in most units was extended from 32 to 36 months.

The second significant move is the cancellation of the IDF’s emergency wartime status, which had been implemented since Oct. 7, 2023, and allowed the military to extend the service of regular duty soldiers by four months.

The measure was deemed necessary at the start of the war, but has come under increasing criticism in recent months.

Many voices have raised the extreme burden placed on the regular IDF soldiers, who don’t receive the weeks or monthslong breaks that are due to reserve soldiers. Some soldiers even petitioned the High Court of Justice over the issue.

This measure will have a significant impact on the combat readiness of the IDF, as its regular forces have been at the forefront of the fighting in Gaza in the past months, while reservists have mostly provided security at the borders.

“There will be a manpower gap in the coming year. The IDF needs a larger army and has used many 'patches' to recruit additional soldiers who are missing. Battalions are being worn out, and the army's needs are growing – especially now, with increased demands for equal burden-sharing,” the IDF stated.

In effect, every regular battalion will lose about one company of soldiers, who will be released into civilian life before being called back up as reservists at a future time.

“We understand the level of exhaustion and the current situation after extensive conversations with combat soldiers in various units. We identified shortcomings in the new model, and the delay in release caused significant damage to the reserve system. Distortions emerged in these combat teams, and the model for feeding the reserves was harmed,” the IDF explained.

“The chief of staff’s decision comes in light of the intense combat the IDF has faced over the past two years on multiple fronts simultaneously. It was decided to provide breathing room for the soldiers and to end the delayed release of all ground combat troops starting in November 2025. The chief of staff made these decisions out of concern for the quality of soldiers’ service and to strengthen their rights, given their contribution to the IDF and the state of Israel.”

“Implementing these decisions will help preserve the operational readiness of the IDF’s elite units, the experience and professionalism of its fighters, and ensure the continued functionality of the reserve force.”