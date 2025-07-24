8 IDF Soldiers Hurt in Car-Ramming at Central Israel Bus Stop

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Thursday afternoon that eight soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack earlier in the day at the Beit Lid Junction.

According to the military, two of the soldiers were moderately injured and six additional soldiers were lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families were notified.

Morning reports indicated that a vehicle struck pedestrians waiting at a bus stop on Highway 57 at the entrance to Kfar Yona, a city in central Israel east of Netanya.

Emergency responders treated the injured at the scene and evacuated two young adults—a man and a woman, both around 20 years old — to Laniado Hospital in moderate condition with chest and limb injuries. Three others were in mild-to-moderate condition with head and limb injuries, and three people were in mild condition. In addition to Laniado, victims were transported to Meir and Hillel Yaffe hospitals.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, leading Israeli security forces to shut down multiple Judea and Samaria crossings. The vehicle involved in the incident is believed to have been located in the Beit Lid area.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

