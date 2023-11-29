3 'Missing' IDF Soldiers Confirmed Dead

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that three soldiers who were categorized as "missing" since Oct. 7 are now confirmed to be dead.

The three soldiers were identified as Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas (20), Sgt. Kiril Brodski (19), and Sgt. Shaked Dahan (19).

The army said that despite their bodies having been taken to Gaza by Hamas terrorists, there are enough indications to declare them verifiably dead.

The military rabbinate carried out a traditional Jewish funeral for two of the soldiers after the findings were strong enough to confirm their deaths, while the family of the third soldier will hold a traditional mourning ceremony called 'shiva' in Hebrew.

The three deaths bring Israel's total number of fallen soldiers since Oct. 7 to 395.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.