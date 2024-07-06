Soldier Killed in Gaza, Raising IDF Toll to 679

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed in action on Thursday during fierce battles in Gaza City's Shuja'iyya neighborhood.

The slain soldier was Staff Sgt. Eyal Mimran, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade's 101st Battalion, from Ness Ziona.

On Wednesday night, the IDF announced the death of Capt. Elay Elisha Lugasi, 21, a team commander in the 7th "Storm from the Golan" Armored Brigade's 75th Battalion from Kiryat Shmona.

Lugasi died during a raid in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood, the Hamas terror stronghold the IDF conquered in December but which has since seen a resurgence in hostile activities.

Two additional soldiers were killed in action in separate incidents in Shuja'iyya earlier in the week.

On Thursday morning, the IDF made public the death of Capt. Roy Miller, 21, a platoon commander in the Givati Infantry Brigade's Rotem Battalion from Herzliya, during another incident in northern Gaza.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27 now stands at 323, and at 679 on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre, according to official military data.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Border Police's Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded last month during a mission to rescue four hostages, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in May.