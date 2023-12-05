×
×
Tags: idf | shin bet | hamas | raid | gaza | airstrikes | operations

IDF, Shin Bet Raid Hamas Security Headquarters in Jabalia

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 08:05 AM EST

The Israel Defense Forces continued to expand its activities against Hamas in Gaza over the past 24 hours, reporting on Tuesday morning that troops were conducting operations in the Jabalia area.

Israeli forces were targeting Hamas strongholds and destroying terror infrastructure after completing the encirclement of the Jabalia camp in the north of the Strip, according to the IDF.

The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) conducted a targeted raid on a Hamas Internal Security Force command and control center in Jabalia, locating observation and control materials, weapons and maps.

On Monday, troops struck buildings used by Hamas' elite "Nukhba" unit, which led the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel. Soldiers also killed Hamas terrorists and destroyed rockets found in the garden of a private residence in the northern Strip.

The Israeli Navy also struck "dozens" of terror targets, including compounds from which terrorists fired mortar shells at Israeli forces.

Israeli artillery and airstrikes continued throughout the Gaza Strip and especially in the southern city of Khan Younis overnight Monday, where troops were closing in on the Hamas stronghold, according to reports.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

-


Tuesday, 05 December 2023 08:05 AM
