IDF Launches Broad Counter-Terror Operation in Samaria

The Israeli military, Shin Bet domestic intelligence, and Border Police forces announced the start of a large-scale counter-terror operation in northern Samaria late Tuesday night.

In a statement, Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet announced they would "not allow terrorism to entrench itself in the region, and are taking proactive moves to thwart it."

The IDF said that the operation would last several days and would focus on the "five villages" area, which includes Tubas, Tammun, Fara'a, Tayasir, and Aqaba.

The operation aims to arrest wanted suspects and to destroy terror infrastructure based on accurate intelligence. The statement noted that the operation is being carried out in response to the identification of attempts to establish or expand terror networks in the area, and due to recent attacks emanating from those towns.

As part of the large-scale operation, the army also imposed a curfew and closed entrances to the towns with earthen berms and military checkpoints.

Local media reported that because of the curfews and closures, Palestinian Authority (PA) government institutions, including schools and kindergartens, will not operate in the coming days.

Palestinian media and its social media accounts reported that Israeli forces entered the city of Tubas and the towns of Aqaba and Tammun, conducting house raids, and have called on the families to leave their homes – turning them into military outposts.

Such actions are similar to Operation Iron Wall, which was conducted in the Jenin refugee camp earlier this year, when Israeli forces vacated large parts of the area, before conducting thorough search and destroy operations for terror infrastructure. That operation was also a response to an increase in terror attacks and after intelligence indicated that the Iranian regime was attempting to incite violence in Samaria.

The mayor of Tubas was interviewed in local Arab media, saying, "We received notification of the start of a military operation in the district that will last several days. IDF forces have set up dirt barriers."

He accused Israeli forces of persecuting Palestinian civilians.

"The goal of the Israeli army's operation is to persecute Palestinian civilians. Movement in the district is paralyzed and there is a danger to the lives of civilians, especially the elderly, the sick and children."

He also accused "the Israeli occupation" of "trying to impose facts on the ground," saying, "There is no truth to the claim that there are wanted people in the district. IDF forces attacked the district due to its geographical location and proximity to the [Jordan] Valley."

This new counter-terror operation comes following a recent operation in the village of Mirka in the Jenin region, in which the terrorist Sultan al-Ghani, who murdered security guard Gideon Perry in an attack in the Brown-Kedumim Industrial Zone in August 2024, was killed.

Al-Ghani was found armed with weapons and IEDs. In another operation on the same day, Abdel-Raouf Shtayeh, the terrorist who carried out the vehicular attack in which IDF Staff Sergeants Diego Gabriel Harsaj and Eliya Hillel were murdered, was also killed.

Following the elimination of those terrorists, the Shin Bet reported there are currently no terrorists wanted for murder hiding in Judea and Samaria.

Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, head of the IDF Central Command, praised his troops for the achievement in a statement on Tuesday evening while hinting at the new operation.

"I cannot recall the last time we were in such a situation, where all fugitive murderers had been either arrested or eliminated," said Bluth.

"All terror infrastructures are collapsing before our eyes, and thanks to your determined actions, we have full freedom of operation – everywhere and at all times, in every part of the Central Region."

"But remember: especially now, 'nothing is guaranteed forever,' and an attack could occur at any moment! Therefore, this is the time to intensify efforts, both defensively and offensively, with the understanding that 'shaping the area contributes to its stabilization'."

