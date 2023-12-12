IDF Retrieves Two Bodies From Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully retrieved the remains of two individuals from the Gaza Strip, as announced by the Israeli military on Tuesday, Breitbart reported.

The victims were identified as Eden Zacharia, 27, and IDF soldier Ziv Dado, 36.

According to The Times of Israel, Zacharia was abducted during the Supernova rave near Re'im, while Dado, a logistics supervisor in the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion, lost his life during the attack on Oct. 7.

Previously, Israel officially recognized Dado as a "fallen soldier held by a terror group."

Upon bringing the bodies back to Israel, the victims were identified through the collaborative efforts of medical and rabbinical authorities. Families of the deceased were promptly notified of the tragic outcome.

The recovery operation did not come without sacrifice. Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot and Master Sgt. (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz lost their lives, with additional soldiers sustaining injuries during the mission.

In response to inquiries during a press conference, Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy, speaking via Zoom, told Breitbart, "Wherever it is possible ... to swoop in ... we will try to do just that." Emphasizing Israel's commitment to ensuring no hostages are left behind, Levy acknowledged the inherent dangers of such operations. He noted that Hamas had extensively prepared for these missions, underscoring the perilous nature of hostage rescues.

Furthermore, Levy elaborated on Israel's strategic approach, emphasizing the application of "unrelenting military pressure" to compel Hamas to seek a truce for the release of hostages.

This recovery comes amid a series of operations in which Israel has reclaimed the bodies of numerous hostages following its incursion into Gaza. It is estimated that Hamas may be responsible for the deaths of up to 20 hostages while in captivity.

In a heightened military campaign on Saturday, Israel intensified its ground offensive in the southern Gaza Strip, employing additional airstrikes and artillery fire. This aggressive move comes on the heels of the United States blocking a U.N. resolution advocating for an immediate cease-fire.

Israel reports that 97 of its soldiers have lost their lives in the ground offensive initiated after the Hamas invasion of southern Israel on October 7. In the wake of the Hamas attack, approximately 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, have been killed, and around 240 hostages have been taken, reported the Associated Press.