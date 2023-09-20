IDF Raids Hamas Operative's Home in Jenin, 4 Killed

Israel Defense Forces raided the Jenin refugee camp Tuesday night in an attempt to apprehend al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade leader Muhammad Abu al-Baha'a.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade is the militant wing of the Hamas organization. Muhammad Abu al-Baha'a is apparently the local Jenin leader of the group.

The operation was the most significant operation in Jenin since an arrest operation two weeks ago, when security forces apprehended two suspects involved in shooting attacks in Judea and Samaria.

During the operation, al-Baha'a's house was surrounded by IDF forces and shots were fired toward the building, using a method called the "pressure cooker."

While Israeli forces did arrest two suspects in the operation, al-Baha'a was not captured.

Both IDF and Palestinian sources reported heavy fire during the operation, with the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry claiming that four armed suspects were killed in the clashes and at least 20 wounded.

The IDF reported no casualties in their forces.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad later said that its forces has participated in the attack against IDF and security forces working in Jenin.

Israeli forces used a Maoz-type loitering munition, often referred to as a kamikaze drone, to attack a group of armed assailants who shot at the forces while they were surrounding the house.

As the Israeli forces were withdrawing from the camp, one vehicle was hit by an explosive device, leading to further clashes as IDF forces worked to rescue the vehicle.

Hamas official Mushir al-Masri said that raids by Israeli forces would lead to further attacks, warning "the Israeli enemy must realize that the security of Tel Aviv is linked to the security of Jenin."

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.