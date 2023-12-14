IDF to Maintain Post-war Presence in Northern Gaza

With increasing pressure from Western nations to bring the fighting in Gaza to an end, especially from the United States, the Israeli military faces the possibility of needing to end the larger war effort without having completely defeated Hamas.

But Israeli leadership reportedly told U.S. officials of its intention to keep a military presence in the northern Gaza Strip after the end of active conflict.

It's still not clear how much progress Israel Defense Forces has made in achieving the goal of eliminating Hamas leadership on the ground. That goal was given to the IDF by the political leadership after the Oct. 7 invasion and terror attack.

With the recent U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire, which was vetoed by the U.S., and the U.N. General Assembly vote, the IDF's operational window may potentially be closing whether or not the goal of eliminating Hamas leadership has been achieved.

The IDF focused most of its initial efforts on the northern Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, and its surrounding neighborhoods. It continues to engage in intense firefights with Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly in Shejaiya and Beit Hanoun.

The IDF is also attempting to deal with the extensive tunnel system.

On Wednesday, the Israeli troops helped to evacuate the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza City after a request from the director of the hospital. The evacuation took place as fighting in northern Gaza continued to intensify, which has made operating the hospital untenable. The IDF claims that Hamas terrorists were hiding inside the hospital.

Israeli leaders recently claimed that Hamas is near a "breaking point" in the northern Gaza Strip. With the surrender of some Hamas fighters, however, the fighting has persisted in several areas, indicating that there is more work that the IDF needs to complete.

Due to the extensive presence of Hamas infrastructure, the IDF anticipates maintaining a presence in the northern Gaza Strip for some time, which holds implications for the return of the almost 1 million residents who reside in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli security services would likely insist on a gradual return of residents to ensure that terrorists do not return to the area at the end of the fighting.

The Israeli government has reportedly reiterated its stance that it does not intend to annex the Gaza Strip or occupy it long-term.

Israel and the U.S. appear to be at odds over the future governance of the Gaza Strip, with the Biden administration suggesting the Palestinian Authority take over after the war, while Israeli leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others are opposed to giving Fatah party leader Mahmoud Abbas, head of the PA, control of the coastal enclave.