IDF Officer Killed by 2 Palestinians Trying to Breach Fence Near Border in Samaria

Two Palestinian gunmen shot and killed a senior Israeli officer before being killed themselves after attempting to breach a fence near a border crossing near the Palestinian city of Jenin in northern Samaria.

The deadly clash occurred as Israeli soldiers tried to catch the pair of would-be breachers who were spotted on surveillance cameras of the area. The Palestinians fired at soldiers sent to investigate the breach, killing the officer and drawing Israeli fire which killed the suspects.

One of the Palestinians had been a member of the Palestinian Authority security services.

Just last week, ALL ISRAEL NEWS reported about the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank which could lead to a new intifada. An escalation in Palestinian attacks – including shootings, stabbings, vehicular attacks, and the use of improvised explosive devices – have roiled the region.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the soldier as Major Bar Falah. IDF Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi released a statement extending "his deepest, deepest condolences," to Falah's family and girlfriend, adding, "We will embrace them."

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, identified the suspects as Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, 22.

Wafa reported that 12 other Palestinians were arrested in overnight raids across the West Bank – Samaria in the north and Judea in the south. The Gilboa "Jalama" Crossing is a major gateway for goods entering Judea-Samaria from Israel.

Israel has seen heightened security in light of the upcoming high holidays and as Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa hosts the French team Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League match later on Wednesday at the Haifa Municipal Stadium.

Security also has been heightened in Judea-Samaria as part of the IDF operation, Break the Wave, intended to root out Palestinian terrorism.

The southern corner of the Jezreel Valley, where the incident occurred, does not fall far from the Palestinian city of Jenin – an area that has been the site of ongoing clashes in recent months. The IDF has launched almost-nightly raids on towns and cities in the area, killing and arresting dozens of Palestinian terrorists.

