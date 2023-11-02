IDF Officer 'Policy' Presents Challenges

The IDF’s chief artillery officer, Brig. Gen. Yair Natans, spoke about the challenges the artillery corps is facing during the war.

“There is a lot of consideration for international policy; this is another battle we are in. We don’t forget this, legitimacy [of our actions] is on our minds.”

Regarding the use of white phosphorus, he said: “There is no use of phosphorus bombs, but smoke bombs.”

“The mass [of fire] is important and produces a significant effect on the enemy,” Natans continued.

“The Artillery Corps operates precise and statistical fire arrays, which protect the forces. We operate a precise ‘spear’ rocket for infrastructure, which has not been used in the Gaza Strip before. We use it if we want to hit accurately and not collapse a house.”

Republished with permission from All Israel News.