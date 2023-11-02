×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: idf | officer | artillery | corps | war

IDF Officer 'Policy' Presents Challenges

By    |   Thursday, 02 November 2023 09:46 AM EDT

The IDF’s chief artillery officer, Brig. Gen. Yair Natans, spoke about the challenges the artillery corps is facing during the war.

“There is a lot of consideration for international policy; this is another battle we are in. We don’t forget this, legitimacy [of our actions] is on our minds.”

Regarding the use of white phosphorus, he said: “There is no use of phosphorus bombs, but smoke bombs.”

“The mass [of fire] is important and produces a significant effect on the enemy,” Natans continued.

“The Artillery Corps operates precise and statistical fire arrays, which protect the forces. We operate a precise ‘spear’ rocket for infrastructure, which has not been used in the Gaza Strip before. We use it if we want to hit accurately and not collapse a house.”

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The IDF's Chief Artillery Officer, Brigadier General Yair Natans, spoke about the challenges the artillery corps is facing during the war."There is a lot of consideration for international policy, this is another battle we are in. We don't forget this, legitimacy [of our...
idf, officer, artillery, corps, war
136
2023-46-02
Thursday, 02 November 2023 09:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved