IDF Confirms Drone Downed in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces announced Wednesday that an Israeli Air Force drone had been downed in Iranian territory by a surface-to-air missile.

The IDF reported that there were no injuries in the incident, and emphasized that there was no risk of a security or information breach.

Details were posted on X by a popular open source intelligence account.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state-run media aired footage they claimed showed the wreckage of an Israeli Hermes 900 drone, reportedly downed over the Isfahan region.

The incident marks the first time since the launch of the current operation that the IDF has confirmed the loss of an aircraft to Iranian fire.

While Iranian officials have previously claimed to have shot down Israeli fighter jets, these assertions have not been confirmed by the IDF.

In recent years, Hezbollah has downed multiple Israeli drones over Lebanon, including during the year-plus-long conflict with the Iranian-backed terror group that began in the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

