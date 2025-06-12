IDF Talks Tehran Offensive

Newsmax obtained a statement from IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin on Thurday night. It was headlined "The IDF has Launched a Preemptive Strike Against Iran's Nuclear Program"

In it, further details of the attack and anticipated response were detailed:

"A short while ago, following the directive of the political echelon, the IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence to strike Iran's nuclear program, and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel. A short while, dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran.

"The public is requested to follow the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command, which will be updated as necessary, and act calmly and responsibly. The IDF and the relevant authorities are prepared for a wide range of scenarios in defense and offense that may be needed.

"For years, the Iranian regime has been waging a direct and indirect campaign of terror against the State of Israel, by funding and directing terrorist activities via its proxies across the Middle East, while advancing toward obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Iranian regime is at the head of the axis responsible for all terrorist attacks against the State of Israel since the beginning of the "Swords of Iron" War, including by arming and funding the Hamas terror organization which was responsible for the October 7th Massacre. During the "Swords of Iron" War, Iran even directly attacked Israel twice, firing hundreds of missiles toward the State of Israel.

"The Iranian regime has proclaimed that its objective is to destroy the State of Israel. Senior officials in the Iranian regime have publicly declared their intent to destroy Israel, and are operating to achieve this together with their proxies in the Middle East. Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and a significant threat to the wider world. The State of Israel will not allow a regime whose objective is to destroy the State of Israel to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

"The IDF has conducted a process of preparations for a campaign on the frontline and on the home front. The resilience of Israel's citizens will be an important factor of the campaign.

"The IDF is ready to continue to act as required. The State of Israel has the obligation to act in defense of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past."