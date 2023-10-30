Israeli Air Force Bombs Hezbollah Weapons Depot

The Israeli Air Force revealed Monday night that it hit critical arms and munitions infrastructure used by the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

It comes one day after the Jewish state confirmed it destroyed rocket launchers in Syria.

Both were in response to rockets being sent into Israeli territory from the respective regions.

"Fighter jets of the Air Force attacked, a short time ago, the infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the territory of Lebanon," the Israeli Air Force wrote on X.

"Among the infrastructures that were attacked, weapons, positions, and sites used by the organization were destroyed," it added.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has hinted at potential escalation if Israel continues its war against Hamas.

Earlier this month, he warned that "Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them."

However, his government has denied involvement in the terrorist group Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel that killed more than 1,000 civilians in the area.

Hezbollah's attacks against Israel have spiked since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu established a wartime cabinet to oversee an invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in response to Oct. 7.

The IDF has trudged into several parts of the northern strip and is now pushing southward.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.