IDF: Body of Israeli Hostage, 65, Found in Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces on Wednesday said it found the body of a 65-year-old Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital.

"The body of the abductee, the late Yehudit Weiss, was recovered by IDF forces from the 603rd Battalion of the 7th Brigade Combat Team from a building near the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip to the territory of the State of Israel," IDF said in a post on X.

"In the building where the late Judith was found, military equipment and weapons of the Kalashnikov type and an RPG missile were also found.

"After an identification procedure carried out by medical officials and military rabbis, together with the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, today (Thursday), representatives of the IDF and the police informed the family of the late Judith Weiss, who was kidnapped on Saturday 10/7/23 from her home in Bari. We share in the family's grief."

The IDF added: "The national mission before our eyes is to locate the missing and return the abducted home."

The IDF in separate posts Thursday also said rockets were found inside a bed in the children's bedroom inside the house of a Hamas terrorist "during operational activity carried out by the troops of the 551st Brigade."

The terrorist, the IDF said, "was part of a Hamas terrorist cell in Beit Hanoun."

Additionally, three IDF fighters were injured "as part of the activities of the paratrooper brigade in the Sheikh Ejalin area," the IDF said.

"In the fighting that ensued, Sgt. Yonatan Yitzhak Samo and two other fighters were injured. The fighters attempted contact, shot at the terrorists and directed tank fire at them in combination with an air strike," the agency said.

Fighter jets also completed an attack on terrorist targets of the Hezbollah organization in Lebanese territory, the IDF said.

"Among the targets that were attacked, several military positions were operated by the organization's terrorists. Also, a short time ago IDF forces attacked a terrorist who was operating in Lebanese territory, near the peace zone," it said.