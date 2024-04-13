IDF Warns Iran: Further Escalation Brings Consequences

In a message delivered by Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israel warned Iran that further escalation of tensions will not be tolerated, The Times of Israel reported.

The warning, conveyed in an English-language video statement, emphasized Israel's preparedness to respond to any provocation from Iran.

Hagari said, "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

The statement follows the recent seizure of an Israel-linked container ship by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy near the Strait of Hormuz. Although Hagari did not directly reference the incident, the timing of the video's release suggests a direct response to the escalating tensions between the two nations.

Highlighting Iran's role in supporting terrorist proxies across the Middle East, Hagari pointed to Iran-backed groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and militias in Iraq and Syria as catalysts for regional instability. He underscored Iran's status as the "world's biggest state sponsor of terror," alleging that its network of terror extends far beyond the borders of the Middle East, fueling conflicts worldwide.

"Israel is on high alert," Hagari said, indicating Israel's heightened readiness to defend against Iranian aggression. He emphasized the IDF's preparedness to collaborate with allies and take necessary measures to safeguard the Israeli population.

The IDF's warning comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaging in heightened rhetoric and military posturing.