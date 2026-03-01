IDF Shares Kill List of Iran's 'Axis of Terror' Leaders

Israel’s military posted a graphic on X on Sunday naming senior Iranian officials and leaders of Iran-backed militant groups it said were killed.

It described an opening strike in its latest operation that it said killed dozens of top commanders, further creating a leadership vacuum in Tehran.

The graphic, published on the Israel Defense Forces X account, presented what the military described as an elimination tally, listing Iran's supreme leader, senior Iranian military and security officials, and leaders from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthis.

The Jerusalem Post, citing an IDF statement, reported the Israeli Air Force killed 40 senior Iranian commanders "within a minute" in the opening wave of what the IDF called Operation Roaring Lion.

The report said the opening wave involved simultaneous strikes at several locations in Tehran where seven members of Iran's top security leadership were gathered, and said the operation was carried out under Israeli military intelligence guidance.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was listed on the IDF graphic. Khamenei has served as Iran's highest authority since 1989, with ultimate say over major state policy and broad influence over the country's military and security apparatus.

Reuters reported a senior Israeli official said Khamenei was killed, and described him as Iran's top authority since 1989.

Abdol-Rahim Mousavi is listed as the Iranian chief of staff. In Iran's system, the chief of staff role coordinates across the armed forces and sits near the top of the military chain of command.

The IDF said Mousavi succeeded Mohammad Bagheri after Bagheri was killed in an earlier strike and said Mousavi previously served as commander of Iran's army.

Mohammad Hossein Bagheri was listed as Iran's former chief of staff. Bagheri served as the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces and was one of the country's most senior military commanders.

The IDF said it killed Bagheri in June 2025 during what it described as the opening strike of Operation Roaring Lion.

Hossein Salami was listed as commander in chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The IRGC is Iran's powerful military and security organization that operates alongside the regular army and plays a central role in domestic security and Iran's regional operations. The IDF said Salami was among the three most senior military commanders it killed in June 2025.

Gholam-Ali Rashid was listed as commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command. The IDF has described Khatam al-Anbiya as an emergency and wartime command structure tied to Iran's operational command and control.

The IDF said Rashid was also among the senior commanders it killed in June 2025.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh was listed as commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force. That branch has been widely associated in public reporting with Iran's missile and drone capabilities.

Reuters has previously identified Hajizadeh as a senior commander killed in Israeli strikes in June 2025.

Ali Shamkhani was listed as the supreme leader's adviser for security affairs and secretary of the defense council.

Shamkhani has been one of Iran's most senior national security figures, including prior service as secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, a key body in Iran's security decision-making.

Reuters reported in 2023 that he was replaced as Supreme National Security Council secretary, while remaining a senior figure.

Mohammad Shirazi was listed as chief of the military bureau of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The military bureau position is described in IDF material and reporting as a key liaison role between the supreme leader's office and senior commanders.

The Times of Israel summarized the IDF's description of Shirazi as having held that post since 1989.

Aziz Nasirzadeh was listed as Iran's minister of defense. In Iran's cabinet structure, the defense minister oversees the ministry responsible for equipping the armed forces and managing major defense industrial programs.

A U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency assessment described Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics as overseeing the defense industry with a mission centered on arming and equipping the armed forces.

Hossein Jabal Amelian was listed as chairman of SPND, the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research. U.S. Treasury sanctions material has described SPND as tied to sensitive research and development, including past links to Iran's nuclear weapons-related work.

Reza Mozafari Nia was listed as a former chair of SPND. U.S. State Department sanctions material has identified him in connection with SPND leadership and proliferation-related sanctions authorities.

Salah Asadi was listed as the head of intelligence of the Khatam al-Anbiya Command. The IDF described Asadi as a senior intelligence officer tied to Iran's military emergency headquarters.

The Times of Israel summarized the IDF description of Asadi as the chief of intelligence in Iran's military emergency headquarters.

The IDF graphic also listed leaders of Iran-backed militant groups, several of whom were not Iranian government officials, even though Israel and others have described their organizations as part of Iran's regional proxy network.

Mohammed Deif was listed as the commander of Hamas' military wing. Hamas has described Deif as the leader of its armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, and Reuters reported Hamas' armed wing confirmed his killing in January 2025.

Yahya Sinwar was listed as the leader of Hamas. Reuters has described Sinwar as Hamas's leader and as the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and Reuters reported Israel confirmed his death in October 2024.

Ali Karaki was listed as commander of Hezbollah's southern front. Reuters has described Karaki as a senior Hezbollah commander tied to the group's southern front, and reported he was targeted in an Israeli strike in September 2024, with later reporting describing him as killed in the raid that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Ibrahim Aqil was listed as Hezbollah's operations commander. U.S. State Department material has described Aqil as wanted in connection with the 1983 Beirut bombings, and news reporting has described him as a senior Hezbollah figure.

Fuad Shukr was listed as head of Hezbollah's military wing. Reuters reported Hezbollah confirmed Shukr was killed in July 2024, describing him as a senior Hezbollah commander.

Hassan Nasrallah was listed as the leader of Hezbollah. The Associated Press reported Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September 2024, describing him as the group's long-time leader.

Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari was listed as chief of staff of the Houthis' armed forces. The U.S. Treasury has described al-Ghamari as a key senior Houthi military official responsible for orchestrating attacks by Houthi forces.

Reuters contributed to this report.