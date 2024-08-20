IDF Recovers Remains of 6 Hostages Killed in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of six hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7, from a tunnel in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In an operation involving the IDF and Israel Security Agency, the bodies of Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchshtav, Chaim Peri, and Alex Dancyg were located more than 10 months after the Hamas attack.

The total number of hostages remaining in the hands of Hamas in Gaza now stands at 109.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that every effort will continue to be made to return all of the abductees, both alive and dead.

"Our hearts grieve over the terrible loss. My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. I would like to thank the brave IDF and ISA fighters and commanders for their heroism and determined action," the premier stated.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, "We must not stop for a moment from working in every way possible to bring back all the hostages — the living to the embrace of their families, and the dead to be laid to rest. This is Israel's highest moral duty."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called it a "daring and dangerous operation in the Hamas tunnels in Khan Younis."

"I share in the mourning and the heavy sorrow of the families," he said, adding, that the operation was "another expression of the determination and courage of the fighters, alongside the operational freedom of action that we have achieved all over the Gaza Strip. We will continue to expand it and realize the goals of the war — the dissolution of Hamas, and the fulfillment of our commitment to return all abductees to Israel."

Munder, 79, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his wife Ruthi, their daughter Keren and 9-year-old grandson Ohad. Ruthi, Keren, and Ohad were released in the November hostage deal. Their son, Roi, was murdered during the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7 along with some 1,200 others.

"We will always remember Munder, with his clear voice, his warm smile and his endless love for his family and the kibbutz," the kibbutz said in a statement.

Metzger, 80, also a member of Nir Oz, was kidnapped alive and the IDF announced his death about two months ago. His wife, Tamar, who was also kidnapped to Gaza, was released in November.

"He worked at the Nirlat factory and in recent years in a garage. Member of the Kibbutz Winery. Father of three sons and grandfather of seven grandchildren. Yoram will be remembered in all of our hearts as a pleasant and smiling man, who always made everyone feel immediately at home," the kibbutz said.

Peri, 80, was also kidnapped from Nir Oz, of which he was a member.

"Chaim was 80 years old, father of five children and grandfather of 13 grandchildren. An entrepreneur, humanist and peace activist. On the day of the massacre at the kibbutz, Chaim managed to save his wife Asanat before being kidnapped himself. He survived in inhumane conditions in the Hamas tunnels for months, until he was brutally murdered in captivity," the kibbutz said.

Buchshtav's death was announced on July 22. He was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nirim, where the 34-year-old resided. His wife, Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, was abducted with him and then released on Nov. 28 as part of a cease-fire agreement.

Dancyg, 76, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. The IDF announced his death in late July, along with that of Buchshtav.

"Alex Dancyg was a historian, educator and farmer. Born to Holocaust survivors, he became one of the founders of educational delegations to Poland. Alex worked at Yad Vashem for about 30 years, where he trained thousands of guides in Holocaust education," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a volunteer group focused on bringing the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza back to Israel, said at the time.

"Hostages who were held captive with him reported that Alex spent his time in captivity giving history lectures to fellow captives. Alex was an avid reader with a passion for history and enjoyed various sports. Yesterday would have been his 76th birthday," the statement continued.

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan paid tribute to Dancyg, saying, "Alex's essence embodied both in spirit and substance his love for the land and thirst for knowledge. His vast library at his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz reflected his deep connection between his cherished Israeli and Jewish identity and his Polish birthplace.

"Alex successfully integrated these perspectives into his teaching of the events of World War II in general and of the Holocaust in particular. The news of his tragic death strengthens our commitment to ensure that Alex's legacy and the stories he passionately preserved are never forgotten."

The forum said of Buchshtav that he "was a humble and unassuming man who loved life in Kibbutz Nirim. A sound technician by profession, Yagev had a deep passion for music. From a young age, he played guitar and flute, later expanding to other instruments, some of which he built himself. Together with his wife Rimon, Yagev cared for five dogs and five cats, several of which they had rescued and rehabilitated."

Popplewell's death was announced on June 3. The 51-year-old British Israeli was taken from his home in Kibbutz Nirim by Hamas terrorists. His mother, Channah Peri, 79, was released in November.