WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: idf | hostage | dead | hamas | terrorists | attack | kibbutz

Israeli Presumed Among Hamas Hostages Found Dead Near Gaza

By    |   Monday, 03 June 2024 07:46 AM EDT

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday that the body of Dolev Yehud, a paramedic murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz, had been located on the kibbutz.

"Following a scientific identification and a thorough analysis by the IDF in coordination with anthropological experts, the body of Dolev Yehud was found in Kibbutz Nir Oz," the IDF said.

The 35-year-old volunteer medic with the United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom emergency services left his home to attempt to save lives during the morning hours of the terror onslaught and was killed.

Initially, the IDF believed that Yehud was abducted to Gaza.

He leaves behind a wife and four children. His wife, Sigal, gave birth to their fourth child when he was thought to have been held captive. His sister, Arbel Yehud, 28, is still being held by the terror group in Gaza.

The announcement of his death lowers the number of hostages taken to Gaza on Oct. 7 from 252 to 251 and the number of hostages still in Gaza from 125 to 124.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday that the body of Dolev Yehud, a paramedic murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz, had been located on the kibbutz.
idf, hostage, dead, hamas, terrorists, attack, kibbutz, israel
187
2024-46-03
Monday, 03 June 2024 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved