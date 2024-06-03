Israeli Presumed Among Hamas Hostages Found Dead Near Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday that the body of Dolev Yehud, a paramedic murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz, had been located on the kibbutz.

"Following a scientific identification and a thorough analysis by the IDF in coordination with anthropological experts, the body of Dolev Yehud was found in Kibbutz Nir Oz," the IDF said.

The 35-year-old volunteer medic with the United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom emergency services left his home to attempt to save lives during the morning hours of the terror onslaught and was killed.

Initially, the IDF believed that Yehud was abducted to Gaza.

He leaves behind a wife and four children. His wife, Sigal, gave birth to their fourth child when he was thought to have been held captive. His sister, Arbel Yehud, 28, is still being held by the terror group in Gaza.

The announcement of his death lowers the number of hostages taken to Gaza on Oct. 7 from 252 to 251 and the number of hostages still in Gaza from 125 to 124.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate