IDF Kills Hezbollah Terrorist in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday it killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the Taybeh area in the Marjayoun District of southeastern Lebanon the previous day.

The operative was involved in gathering intelligence on IDF activity and participating in Hezbollah's efforts to rebuild its infrastructure, the military said.

"The terrorist's activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat and defend the State of Israel," the statement continued.

On Sunday, the IDF attacked three Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, targeting men involved in efforts to rebuild the Iran-backed group's terrorist infrastructure.

Hezbollah has violated the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement more than 1,900 times since it went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, the IDF said on Sunday.

The IDF has killed some 40 terrorist operatives in southern Lebanon since the beginning of October, bringing the total number of slain terrorists to 380 since the truce took effect, the statement added.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told Qatar's Al Araby Television Network on Dec. 6 that Beirut is seeking to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.

