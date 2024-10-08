WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: idf | hezbollah | commander | war | terrorists | israel | peace

IDF Eliminates Hezbollah's HQ Commander

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 07:19 AM EDT

The Israeli military eliminated Suhail Hussein Husseini, the commander of Hezbollah's headquarters, in a strike in the area of Beirut, it said in a statement Tuesday.

