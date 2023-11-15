IDF Uncovers Hamas 'Pit' Headquarters Suggesting Leader Shelter

Israeli forces seized the Hamas terror organization's military headquarters in Gaza this week.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces revealed new details about Hamas' subterranean "pit" command center.

Israeli soldiers were reportedly surprised by the level of sophistication of Hamas' underground high command quarters, drawing comparisons to the IDF's own "pit" beneath its Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The Hamas subterranean headquarters includes a special shaft with an elevator that can reportedly reach a depth of 30 meters (nearly 100 ft.) and fit seven people inside. The elevator descends to a specially- designed tunnel that is air conditioned and outfitted with oxygen. In addition, the tunnel includes advanced communication equipment, suggesting that top Hamas officials hide in there, including Gaza's Hamas chief Yahiya Sinwar and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif.

The Israeli military doctrine has traditionally focused on deterrence rather than dismantling the Hamas terror organizations. However, following the unprecedented Hamas massacre on Oct. 7 that claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, mostly civilians, Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

IDF Division 162 Commander Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen stressed that the Israeli military is currently implementing the goal of eliminating Hamas' military and governing capabilities in Gaza City.

"We created conditions which could lead to taking apart the military and governance capabilities of Hamas in Gaza City," Cohen explained.

"Since the start of the invasion, the IDF and Division 162 have been taking apart the centers of gravity of Hamas and the capabilities that it spent years building. Since the start of the invasion, divisional forces have killed over 1,000 Hamas terrorists and reduced rocket fire from northern Gaza at Israel by around 80%," the IDF general added.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces from the Golani Brigade seized Hamas' parliament building in Gaza City, an important symbol of the Iranian-backed terror organization's political power in the coastal enclave.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a retired IDF general and former commando from the Shayetet 13 naval elite unit, recently said Hamas is unable to stop the Israeli advances throughout the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas isn't capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every (necessary) location," Gallant stated.

"The Hamas terrorist organization has lost control of Gaza, terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases, and they have no confidence in their government," he assessed.

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday morning that it had launched "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas" in one part of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The medical center has emerged as a hub for Hamas activities, including its command centers below the hospital.

"The IDF is conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza," the Israeli military confirmed in an official statement.

Hamas has systematically used hospitals, mosques, kindergartens, schools and private homes for storing weapons and hiding terrorist operatives. The IDF recently revealed that the Rantisi Children's Hospital, named after Hamas founder Abdel Aziz Rantisi, was being used for weapons storage and has likely been the location where Hamas has been hiding hostages for more than five weeks.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.